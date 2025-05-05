Longwood women’s basketball signs two transfers Published 6:33 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Longwood women’s basketball head coach Erika Lang-Montgomery announced the signing of two transfers with NCAA Division I playing experience on Monday.

Joining the Lancers as a senior and junior respectively, next fall are guard Jasmine Peaks from Wichita State and forward Alary Bell from Saint Francis (Pa.).

Jasmine Peaks

Email newsletter signup

5-6 | G

Palm Bay, Fla.

Tampa Bay Tech/Winter Haven/Wichita State/Indian River State

Peaks played the 2024-25 season at Wichita State, appearing in 27 games while making four starts. She averaged 15.7 minutes, 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Shockers, who finished 10-22 overall and 4-14 in the American Athletic Conference.

Peaks comes to the Longwood women’s basketball team from Indian River State College, an NJCAA institution in Fort Pierce, Fla., where she spent the last two years playing 43 games while averaging 14.4 points per game during her final senior of 2023-24.

Peaks helped the Pioneers finish as runners up in the Citrus Conference. In her first season at the school, Peaks led the team to a Southern Conference Championship and was named First Team all-league, averaging 11.4 points per game.

Peaks led Tampa Bay Tech to a high-school state championship in 2019, pacing the team in points per game (12.2), 3-point percentage (.440) and total points (353) and assists (104) as a junior.

“Jasmine is a true point and a three-level scorer,” Lang-Montgomery said. “She meets the criteria we wanted at the point guard position. Her experience and her ability to score will help us immensely. She also has ties to area. Her parents grew up in neighboring Buckingham County.”

Alary Bell

6-2 | F

Chester, Va.

Miller School of Albermarle/Saint Francis (Pa.)

Bell was a two-year team member at Saint Francis from the Northeast Conference. After not appearing in game action in her freshman season of 2023-24, Bell helped the Red Flash to an 11-19 overall record, going 9-7 in the league.

Bell appeared in 20 games, starting three, averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 11.3 minutes. She was a two-time state champion at Miller School of Albermarle as well as earning all state and all-conference honors twice.

“We are excited to get Alary back closer to home,” Lang-Montgomery said. “She provides much needed depth in the paint. Her physicality, ability to finish around the rim and rebound out of her area will be assets to our program.”

Peaks and Bell will be part of a class which also includes freshmen guards Jesstynie Scott and Kayla Washington as well as forward/center London Harvey, who signed in the early period in November.