Leadership changes made for Prince Edward High, CTE Center

The administration at Prince Edward High will look a bit different next fall. Incoming Superintendent Dr. Chip Jones announced three new hires on Monday, May 12.

First off, Jessica Tibbs has been named the next principal at the high school. Some Farmville residents may recognize her as she currently serves in a dual role as the Student Success Coordinator at Appomattox County High and Assistant Principal at Appomattox Elementary.

A Farmville resident herself and the parent of two children in the Prince Edward school district, Tibbs oversees student discipline, credentialing, assessments, teacher evaluations, and the child study process in her current roles. She’s also previously worked in the Prince Edward school district, serving 18 years as both a business information technology teacher and an assistant principal at Prince Edward High.

“Her deep understanding of our students, families, and school culture, paired with her expanded leadership experience, makes her exceptionally qualified to guide our high school forward,” Jones said in a statement.

Also at Prince Edward High, Mary Jane Cook will join the staff as an assistant principal. Cook currently works in Charlotte County, serving as an assistant principal at Randolph-Henry High. There she leads in instructional supervision, staff evaluation, special education coordination, and testing. Her contributions also include student behavior support, safety oversight, enrichment programming, and Project Graduation for SOL (Standards of Learning) exam recovery.

“Ms. Cook is returning to her roots—she taught English 12 at Prince Edward for eight years, building lasting connections with students and staff,” Jones said in his statement. “We are excited to welcome Ms. Cook home and know she will be a tremendous asset to the team.”

Lee named to Career Center

Meanwhile, Jason Lee has been chosen as the new principal for the Prince Edward County Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center, Jones also announced on Monday. Lee currently serves as an Assistant Principal in Albemarle County Public Schools, where he leads initiatives in student engagement, attendance, staff development, budgeting, and CTE program expansion. His previous roles include Director of Safety, Operations, and Facilities for Charlottesville City Schools and Assistant Principal in Fluvanna County. Lee also has ties to Prince Edward, as he is a graduate of Prince Edward.

“Mr. Lee returns with a strong commitment to innovation, safety, and preparing our students for career and college success,” Jones said. “We are proud to welcome him back to lead the next generation of Eagles.”

New superintendent, new Prince Edward High staff

Jones thanked both the Prince Edward County School Board and interim superintendent Dr. Joseph Cox for their support in approving each of the selections.

“These three leaders bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and dedication to our schools,” Jones wrote.

Jones himself takes over later this summer, on July 1. He is currently the superintendent of Cumberland County Public Schools, a district where he served for 21 years in a variety of roles.

He has served as an elementary and middle school teacher, an elementary and middle school principal, a director of finance and operations, an assistant superintendent and district superintendent. During his time in Cumberland, Jones was named Region 8 Superintendent of the Year in 2023 and has overseen constant test score growth in the classroom, along with improvements in sports and other extracurriculars.

The Green Bay resident, who earned his bachelor’s of science and masters in education at Longwood University, is also known to Prince Edward residents in another way. He recently wrapped up a term as the board chairman for the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce.