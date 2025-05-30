Published 3:27 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Joyce Marie Miller, 71 of Pamplin, passed away on May 23, at her home. She was born in Accident, Maryland on Feb. 17, 1954 to the late Gorman and Elizabeth Yoder Beitzel. She married Joseph Miller on April 10, 1971. Joyce was a retired elementary school teacher in Accident, Maryland. She enjoyed music and writing songs. She made a recording of her own written songs in 1985.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Miller; four sisters, Anna Yoder(Dan) of Accident, Maryland, Miriam and Mervin King of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, Elnora and Donald Groff of Bird in Hand, Pennsylvania and Ruth and Larry Champ of Moyie Springs, Idaho; also numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by Fannie Maust, Alta Kindy and Pauline Kindy.

A funeral service to celebrate her life was held at Trinity Church, Prospect, on Thursday, May 29, 11 a.m. with interment at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends on Wednesday, May 28, 6-8 p.m. at the church.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.