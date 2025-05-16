Published 10:39 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Jacqueline “Jackie” Scruggs-Dodd born of Thomas G. and Cordelia Elder Aug. 19, 1936, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, May 15. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Lewis Scruggs; her second husband, Hezekiah Dodd; her son, Thomas Scruggs; sister, Brenda Tharpe; brothers, M.J. “Buddy” and T.G. “Billy” Elder.

Jackie is survived by her sons, Lewis Jr. “Eddie” and wife, Nancy, Gregory; daughter-in-law, Sandra Scruggs; step-son, Garland Dodd (Marsha); grandsons, Ashley, Kyle (Melanie), Eric (Ann-Dru) and Austin Scruggs; granddaughter, Crystal Shepherd (Brandon); step-granddaughter, Anne Marie Kegley (Rodney); step-grandson, Wesley Dodd; eight great-grandchildren, Cameron, Hailey, Noah, Wyatt, Sydney, Aubrie Scruggs, Emma-Cate and Sarah-Beth Shepherd; and five step-great-grandchildren, Corey and Lyndsey Kegley, Faith, Gabby and Riley Shepherd.

Summertime was her favorite season; she loved swimming, tennis, and watching the great- grandchildren swim. She hosted weekly card games. Jackie also loved traveling with her friends Jody and Barbara and cruising with the whole family. Jackie also hosted the annual Christmas Eve Scruggs/Elder family dinner and loved her large family.

Jackie was an active member of Cullen Baptist Church most of her life, where she was church pianist/organist for over 50 years and she held many offices in the church including Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer. She retired from being a Certified Professional Court Stenographer.

Funeral services will be held at Cullen Baptist Church at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 18, with

interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home at all times. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cullen Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Kyle Scruggs P. O. Box 6, Cullen, VA 23934.

The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville is serving the family.