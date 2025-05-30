Published 3:31 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Isabel Irving Shepherd passed away in Richmond on May 21. She was born in Richmond on Aug. 11, 1946, to Leonard Hall Shepherd and Myra McIntosh Shepherd of Charles City. She graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and attended Frederick College. She was a flight attendant for Delta Airlines in New Orleans. She lived in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Fincastle before returning to Richmond, where she worked for NCR. She enjoyed water aerobics and clog dancing.

Isabel was predeceased by Frank McIntosh and Irving Wicker McIntosh; her parents and her brother, Leonard H. Shepherd Jr.

She is survived by her devoted son, James M. May III; her nephew, Wesley Shepherd; two great nephews, Grant and Samuel Shepherd, of Blackstone; as well as numerous cousins.

Her funeral will take place 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 31, in Farmville, where she will be laid to rest in the Wicker-McIntosh family section of Westview Cemetery.