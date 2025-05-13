Herald News Briefs: LCVA honored, Cumberland set to stream Published 7:59 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Cumberland set to broadcast graduation

If you’re not able to attend Friday’s graduation ceremonies at Cumberland High, you can watch them online. The school district announced Monday, May 12 that they’ll be broadcasting the entire service using the NFHS network, beginning at 6:45 p.m on Friday, May 16. The system is typically used for school districts to air varsity games, especially football.

The broadcast will be free, but you will have to go through a few things in order to see it, so you may want to either work on that beforehand or start early. Anyone wanting to view the program will be asked to sign up with a username and password at www.nfhsnetwork.com. Once you choose the username and password, you just type in Cumberland High School in the search engine and select graduation from the viewing options.

Now the current plan is to hold graduation on the football field, but if it rains on Friday, everything will be moved to the high school gym.

National park will help teach history of Memorial Day

On Monday, May 26, residents can make their way to Appomattox Court House National Historical Park to learn about the history and traditions surrounding Memorial Day. First up at 10:30 a.m., a park ranger will explain how the Decoration Day tradition of decorating graves to honor fallen soldiers got started. Then at 11 a.m., park staff will help people build their own wreaths. That will run until 2 p.m.

At 11:45 a.m., there will be a special flag raising ceremony, as the flag will fly at half-staff until noon. At 2:30 p.m., there will be a special program on the post-Civil War origins of Memorial Day, including traditions at Appomattox Court House, followed by the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Every program mentioned here is free and open to everyone.

LCVA honored

And finally, we wrap up today with some applause for the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts. The Farmville facility was named the Best Art Gallery in Central Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine’s “Best of Virginia 2025” issue, which came out this month. The honor was determined by popular vote in the magazine’s annual reader survey.

“All of us, staff, volunteers and advisory board, are thrilled to have the incredibly inspiring work LCVA does recognized by Virginia Living,” LCVA Executive Director Rachel Ivers said in a statement put out by the university. “Our vibrancy is a direct reflection of our community, which is at the heart of our museum. I’m very proud of what we have been able to accomplish together and excited to see what the future holds for LCVA.”