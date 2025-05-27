Herald Death Notices for May 27

Published 6:08 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

See below for today’s death notices.

Andre Vincent Gilliam, 65 of Farmville, passed away May 20. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 31, 11 a.m., at Sharon Baptist Church, Cumberland. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Michelle (Simons) Yoder (nee Kapity) passed away in the early morning hours of May 20. Services will be conducted at the Maysville Baptist Church in Buckingham on Wednesday, May 28 at 12 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in the Buckingham Community (Virginia) Cemetery. Dunkum Funeral of Dillwyn is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.