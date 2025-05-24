Harbor Freight opens its doors in Farmville Published 1:39 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

It’s been a question Prince Edward residents have asked for more than a year now. “When will Harbor Freight open up?” The answer came this past Tuesday, May 20, when the company held a ribbon cutting ceremony, the latest in a growing number of local brands to move into the Farmville area. Locally owned 5 Pillar Meats is also set to open later this year, signaling continued commercial growth in Prince Edward County.

Located at 95 Dominion Drive in Farmville, Harbor Freight is a national tool and equipment retailer that serves a wide range of customers—from do-it-yourselfers and hobbyists to professional contractors.

The new store will create 25 to 30 local jobs, bringing opportunities for residents in roles such as Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal team members. Harbor Freight’s arrival not only boosts local employment but also strengthens the county’s retail landscape, providing career pathways and valuable customer service experience for the community.

Prince Edward County leaders said they see Harbor Freight’s decision as a reflection of growing confidence in the area’s economic prospects.

“Harbor Freight’s investment is yet another sign that Prince Edward County is open for business,” said Bill Jenkins. He serves as Chairman of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors. “We’re seeing real momentum in economic development, and it’s exciting to witness national brands recognize the potential of our community.”

“Supporting retail growth is also viewed as a key strategy in diversifying the local economy. “Retail growth like this plays a crucial role in diversifying our local economy,” said Brad Watson, Chair of the Prince Edward County Industrial Development Authority. “We’re proud to support projects that create jobs and enhance the quality of life for our residents.”

Community turns out for Harbor Freight

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by members of the Prince Edward community, the Board of Supervisors, the Industrial Development Authority, and Delegate Tommy Wright of the Virginia House of Delegates, who also offered a few words of support.

“We’re excited to welcome Harbor Freight to Farmville,” said Doug Stanley, County Administrator for Prince Edward County. “There has long been demand for quality hardware suppliers in our region, and the fact that a well-respected company like Harbor Freight is opening signals the growing economy in Prince Edward County.”