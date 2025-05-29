Field Day on Saturday: Calendar for the week of May 30, 2025 Published 12:09 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

MAY 30

KARAOKE NIGHT – Spruceberry Farm, located at 94 Cartersville Road in Cumberland, will hold a Karaoke Night on Friday, May 30. Everyone is invited to come and step on stage.

MAY 31

FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKET – The Farmville Community Marketplace, located at 213 North Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FOOD FOR THE SOUL – The Deaconesses of Mercy Seat Baptist Church will sponsor a “Food for the Soul” brunch on Saturday, May 31, starting at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Ossa Dowdy will be the guest speaker.

FIELD DAY – The Cumberland County Parks and Rec Department will hold a Field Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. It’ll be held at 1874 Anderson Highway, with events for dads, father figures and their children. Prizes will be awarded.

COMMON SENSE FUNDRAISER – The Southside Virginia Common Sense Republican PAC will hold its second annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 31. That’ll be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barn at Poor House Farm, with music by singer/songwriter Tommy Wood. Food will be catered by The Fishin’ Pig, with a menu including catfish, bbq chicken, baked beans, mac n’ cheese, coleslaw, a roll and a non-alcoholic drink. The meal will be served until 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be bought by calling 434-603-0032, 434-209-2977 or 434-390-3184.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Keith McFaden on Saturday, May 31, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 1

MEN’S DAY – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will celebrate Men’s Day on Sunday, June 1. That’ll take place during the 10:45 a.m. morning service lead by Pastor Haney Thomas Jr.

MEN’S DAY – First Baptist Church in Farmville will hold its annual Men’s Day celebration at 2 p.m. on June 1. The theme this year is “Praising God Through Songs”, with special guests the West Brothers, Voices for Christ, The Royal Supremes, Sharon Baptist Church Men’s Choir and the Cornerstone Baptist Church Men’s Choir.

JUNE 2

POTLUCK DINNER – The Curdsville Community Center will hold its potluck dinner on Monday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m. The program afterward will be about the Virginia Department of Forestry, presented by Tom Snoddy. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish or dessert. The Community Center is located at 122 School Road, just off Route 15.

JUNE 3

DEMOCRAT MEETING – The Cumberland County Democratic Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 3. That’ll take place at the Bright Hope Center, beginning at 6 p.m.

BEEKEEPERS MEETING – The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, June 3. That will take place at 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive. State Bee Inspector Shana Rock will speak on “Why Your Bees Die”. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315-1433 or go to the Heart of Virginia Beekeepers Forum on Facebook.

JUNE 5

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY – Piedmont Church of Christ, located at 1405 North Main Street in Farmville, will hold a free clothing giveaway from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

DEACONS CONFERENCE – The Cumberland Deacons and Trustees Conference will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, June 5, starting at 7 p.m. That’ll take place at New Hope Baptist Church.

JUNE 6

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Mothers Little Helpers, a Rolling Stones tribute band, on Friday, June 6, beginning at 9 p.m.

JUNE 7

FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKET – The Farmville Community Marketplace, located at 213 North Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

END-OF-SCHOOL CELEBRATION – New Store Baptist Church will hold a free end-of-school celebration on Saturday, June 7, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 8123 Crumptown Road in Farmville. There will be face painting, a cookout, a bounce house, games and more activities. Families are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

VBS – Mt. Zion Baptist Church in New Canton will hold a one day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, June 7. That’ll run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a cookout to follow. Children from Pre-K to 12th grade are welcome. The church is located at 6277 Cartersville Road.

JUNE 8 – JUNE 12

VBS – Fitzgerald Baptist Church, located at 14 Fitzgerald Road in Cumberland, will hold Vacation Bible School from June 8-12. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, with a theme based on Psalm 34:3.

JUNE 9

GARDEN CLUB – The Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club will hold its annual picnic at Ellis Acres in Dillwyn on Monday, June 9.

JUNE 14

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country musicians Travis Reigh and Rebecca Moreland on Saturday, June 14, beginning at 9 p.m.

JUNE 15

CUMBERLAND FARMERS MARKET – The Cumberland Farmer’s and Artisan’s Market will be held on Sunday, June 15 from noon to 5 p.m. That’s held at 1874 Anderson Highway, right off Route 60. The market features local farmers, bakers, cooks, artists and craftsmen.

JUNE 20

SUMMER COOKOUT – The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department will hold a summer cookout fundraiser on Friday, June 20, running from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be hot dogs and burgers available, along with coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, dessert and drinks. The cost is a $10 donation for adults and $5 for children under 12.

JUNE 21

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – The Mary Branch Heritage Center will hold a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’ll take place in downtown Farmville with food, crafts and entertainment.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – High Bridge Baptist Church, located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice, will hold a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 21, starting at 2 p.m. Denzel Palmer of Richmond will perform. Also the celebration will include Bro. Walter Webster and Sister Brigitte Bland.

JUNE 22 – 26

VBS – Farmville United Methodist Church will hold Vacation Bible School from June 22 to June 26 with a “Road Trip” theme. VBS will run 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a free dinner included. Children from ages 3 through fourth grade are welcome.

JUNE 23

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will meet on Monday, June 23 at the Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The business meeting starts at 6 p.m.

JUNE 28 – 29

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY – Mt. Olive Baptist Church will celebrate its 160th anniversary on Saturday, June 28. That’ll start at 4 p.m. with Gospel Awards winner and singer Rev. Luther Barnes. Also performing will be The Singing Angels, Lee Walker, the Voices of Unity Ecumenical Gospel Choir and New Creations. Sheleh Belle from 104.7 FM will be the emcee. The concert will be held at Jarman Hall at Longwood University, located at 201 High Street in Farmville. Tickets will be $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 434-826-9043 to reserve tickets.

The celebration continues on Sunday, June 29, starting at 2 p.m. at the church in Dillwyn. Rev. Stevie Trent from Second Union Baptist Church will deliver the message, with a dinner following the service.

JUNE 28

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Heart of Virginia Law Enforcement Foundation will hold their second annual golf tournament on Saturday, June 28. That’ll take place at The Manor Golf Club, located at 872 Manor House Drive in Farmville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. A four person team costs $300 and for any questions, you can call Michael Driskill at 434-607-0809 or email mrdriskill@gmail.com.