Events center launching in Rice? Commission hears proposal Published 7:01 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

The goal is to build a place where people can hold weddings, have a family reunion or rent out for a festival. That’s how Michael and Helen Royea presented their application to open an events center in the Rice area. The Royea family spoke before the planning commission on Tuesday, May 20, asking for a special use permit for Red Hill Ranch.

The property in question is located at 25943 Prince Edward Highway and sits on 136 acres. And instead of just an events center, the Royea family say they want to create a rural events center, which is a specific conditional use allowed in Prince Edward County. But it’s that part which had neighboring property owners coming to the hearing and asking questions. It wasn’t that they were completely against the idea. They just wanted to better understand what exactly a rural events center would be. And what would or wouldn’t be allowed there.

Prince Edward County Planner Robert Love went over in detail what a rural events center involved. It allows for parties, business meetings, educational seminars, weddings and wedding receptions, family reunions, other family gatherings and baby showers. It doesn’t include permission to do anything with motor sports. That means no motorcycles, no ATVs or other vehicle races. Also, no overnight events.

The Royea family had no problem with any of those conditions, telling their neighbors and the planning commission most events would be held during the day and wouldn’t include any motorsports. A second concern raised by neighbors involved sound. Don Sura told the commission that he already could hear music and other loud noises from the property. He just asked that it be kept to specific hours, with a cutoff time for any events. The planning commission agreed, setting an ending time of 10 p.m. for any events held at Red Hill Ranch.

More details about the Rice property

What’s in the process of construction is the main events building on the property. That will be a 3,200 square foot events center, with dual bathrooms, a residential style kitchen and a serving area. After going through the plans, the Virginia Health Department and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recommended a maximum of 125 attendees and five employees for Red Hill. Planning commission members amended that somewhat. They said Red Hill could have 130 people on site, in whatever combination of attendees and employees they want. It could be 120 people and 10 employees or 128 party-goers and two employees to clean up afterward. It’s up to the business owners.

VDOT officials saw no issues with entrances to the property or with the parking plan. There is an open lot of roughly 3.4 acres being set aside for parking at Red Hill. As for sound, Michael Royea said they plan to hold events with sound mainly inside when the events center gets finished. For anything outdoors, they can turn the speakers so that it’s facing the woodline.

“We’re 750 feet from the nearest resident, so that gives us a bit of a buffer,” Michael Royea said.

He added that once the Rice center was enclosed, he would be adding heating and cooling so that they could run events all year.

Love and the Royea family answered other questions from neighbors as well. No, Love explained, the permit doesn’t stretch beyond the property. It only allows events to be held at Red Hill Ranch, if approved. Also, they would have to follow the noise ordinance, which sets quiet hours from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Neighbors also asked if the Royea family planned to hold horse shows in Rice, as had taken place in the neighborhood in the past. The answer was no, at least not right now. It could be possible for down the road, however.

What happens next?

The plan for Red Hill Ranch received unanimous approval from the planning commission, with all recommending approval by the county. Prince Edward supervisors will hold a public hearing and have a chance to take a vote during their meeting on Tuesday, June 10.