Eggleston issues endorsement in lieutenant governor’s race Published 6:57 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Farmville’s Carl Eggleston may have withdrawn from the lieutenant governor’s race, but he still has an opinion on who should win. Eggleston announced Monday that he is endorsing Levar Stoney in the Democratic primary.

Eggleston, a longtime public servant and small business owner in Farmville, cited Stoney’s executive experience and commitment to serving all Virginians as key reasons for his endorsement.

“I entered this race to advocate for the communities I’ve served throughout my entire life- particularly rural Virginians and communities of color,” said Eggleston. “After stepping back from my campaign, I took time to consider who would best carry that work forward. I believe Levar Stoney is that candidate. He understands the challenges our communities face, and he has the leadership skills to bring people together and deliver meaningful progress.”

Eggleston was the first African American to be elected to serve on the Farmville Town Council, holding office from 1984 to 1988. He was a trailblazer for Black leadership in Southside Virginia and has remained an active and influential figure in civic life across the Commonwealth.

“Carl Eggleston is a deeply respected leader whose service has helped shape Virginia for the better,” said Stoney. “His work in the General Assembly and in his community has created opportunities for countless Virginians. I’m honored to have his endorsement and look forward to partnering with him to build a stronger, more inclusive Virginia.”