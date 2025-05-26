Cumberland’s Woodson-Trent takes two Top 10 spots at state Published 1:59 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

The Cumberland track program continues to excel as we head toward the end of this school year. Over the weekend, the middle school team finished 16th out of 43, with Cumberland’s Daryn Woodson-Trent earning a Top 10 spot in two of her events.

Woodson-Trent, who is in the eighth grade at Cumberland Middle School, earned a third place finish in the girls discus competition. She also finished eighth in the girls shot put, part of the Virginia State Track and Field Championships, held this year at Deep Run High School in Glen Allen over this past weekend.

“(She) has been excelling each year in middle school,” Cumberland head track coach Kenneth Jasey said, pointing out Woodson-Trent won the Southside Middle School Conference girls shot put and discus competitions this past season. All athletes finishing in the Top 8 in their respective competitions earned a title as All-State first team. So now Cumberland Middle can say they have an All-State track and field competitor. Jasey also pointed out that Woodson-Trent has been competing as part of the Cumberland AAU Sixty West Jets youth track club and he’s looking forward to adding her to the high school team next season.

“She displayed glimpses of potential over last summer’s AAU track meets,” Jasey said. “She will be a great addition to our varsity track program next year.”

The high school team excelled this year, with the Cumberland boys track and field earning the 2025 James River District championship. Cumberland’s girls weren’t far behind either, finishing as the district runner-up.