Cumberland High boys claim James River District track title Published 10:30 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

You can add another title to an already impressive season for the Cumberland Dukes boys track and field team. Over the course of Monday, May 19 and Tuesday, May 20, the group won the 2025 James River District championship. The Cumberland High girls weren’t far behind either, finishing as the district runner-up.

Cumberland High actually hosted part of this year’s event, with the field portion of the championships taking place at the school Monday. The running events were held on Tuesday over at Nottoway High. The Cumberland boys beat out Amelia, Bluestone, Buckingham, Central High of Lunenburg, Nottoway, Prince Edward and Randolph-Henry teams to take the district championship. Out of those, Cumberland High track coach Kenneth Jasey pointed out that Cumberland was the smallest in terms of enrollment size, the only Class 1 school competing and beating several much larger groups.

“It was an amazing feeling, watching all hands on deck,” Jasey said. “All athletes equally working together, displaying a tight knit team effort with every person contributing their heart and soul, (it was) something special to witness!”

Email newsletter signup

Jasey also praised the coaching staff, who allowed the players to take the proverbial steering wheel and helped give them the tools to pick up the win.

“Earlier in March it was Class 1B Region Championships and now this present Championship versus all Class 2 district schools,” Jasey said.

Back in March, the Cumberland indoor track and field team competed at both the regional and state championships, with multiple members placing in the Top 10 in their respective events. Now the team as a whole has a trophy to display back at Cumberland High

“These remarkable student-athletes have demonstrated incredible determination, teamwork, and perseverance throughout the season, culminating in this well-deserved victory,” said Cumberland Superintendent Dr. Chip Jones. “Their commitment both on and off the track is something we are all proud of.”

Jones also praised the coaching staff “for their leadership, support, and tireless work in helping our athletes achieve this outstanding accomplishment.”

Cumberland High ready to repeat?

One of the most impressive parts about this year’s track and field at Cumberland High is how young the group members are. The only senior in the group is Kameron Brown, who will now look at where he’ll be playing one, possibly more sports in college. But that leaves an extremely young core group, who will be ready to run this back again next year, where they’ll once again be asked to compete against larger schools and bigger programs. And just like this year, that won’t be something to be concerned about. After all, this young Class 1 team, smallest school in the district, is now setting the standard as district champs.