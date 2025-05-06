Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Seven angels from the throne of God came to Appomattox Health and Rehab on May 3, to take Carl Mitchell Glover Jr. home. Born in Lynchburg on Aug. 29, 1973, he was the son of Marjorie Goin Glover of Pamplin and the late Carl Mitchell Glover Sr.

In addition to his mother, Mitch is survived by two sisters, Renee G. Dowdy and husband, Paul and their son, Anderson and Miriam Ruth DeBrito and her son, Orrin; and many relatives and friends.

Mitch adored everyone and everyone was considered a friend. He loved God, John Deere tractors and equipment, wrestling on Monday and Friday nights, dancing, eating out, working out at the gym and the YMCA and Veteran soldiers.

He overcame a lot of challenges in life; walking when he was 10 months old which was a first on record for a child with Downs. Mitch was a perfectionist and everything had a home. One of his greatest joys was cutting the grass with his John Deere lawn mower.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6, at Walker’s Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Pamplin officiated by Rev. Robert Barnett and Scott Whitener. Mitch will be buried at the church cemetery. The farmers will be using John Deere tractors that Mitch can hear, and the cows will be in pastures close by. It will be like home.

Following the service there will be a meal at the church in the Fellowship Hall.

Those wishing to give memorials gifts, please consider the Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 1099, Pamplin, VA 23958; or the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 894, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family, www.robinsonfuneral.com.