MayFest, SpringFest return: Calendar for the week of May 17, 2025 Published 5:41 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.co

MAY 17

FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKET – The Farmville Community Marketplace, located at 213 North Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

MAYFEST – Historic Buckingham’s annual MayFest will take place on Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That’ll take place at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside. There will be a variety of vendors, wagon rides, children’s activities, live music by Point Judith, delicious food, Amish baked goods, exhibits, and a sale of collectibles and other treasures inside the school house. Admission is free. Buckingham’s Historic Village is located at 84 Wayside Dr., Buckingham. For more information call 434-547-2296.

SPRINGFEST – Trinity Church, located at 7164 Prince Edward Highway in Prospect, will hold Springfest on Saturday, May 17. That’ll start at 5 p.m. with pork BBQ and sides, lemonade, a bounce house, games and ice cream. Everyone in the community is invited.

CRUISE-IN – The Heart of Virginia Classic Car Club will hold its monthly cruise-in on Saturday, May 17. That’ll take place at the parking lot by Tractor Supply in Farmville, running from 5 p.m. until dusk. People can bring their antique autos or classic cars to show or just drop by to check them out. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musicians Megan and Brandon on Saturday, May 17, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 18-21

REVIVAL SERVICES — Concord Baptist Church will hold revival services Sunday, May 18 through Wednesday, May 21. That’ll be at 7 p.m. each night, with the Rev. Brian Hudson delivering the sermon. Concord members will also share special music. The church is located at 12053 Francisco Road in Buckingham County.

MAY 18

FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY – Midway Baptist Church will celebrate Family & Friends Day on Sunday, May 18, starting at 11 a.m. Pastor Irma Watson will deliver the message. The church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Cumberland Historical Society will meet on Sunday, May 18, starting at 2 p.m. That’ll take place at the Cumberland Museum, with a focus on Patriot Day. The group will celebrate the First Call for Independence and Bruce Speas will open the meeting with a reading of the First Call.

MAY 19

SENIOR VIRGINIANS LAW DAY – The Prince Edward County Bar Association will hold a Senior Virginians Law Day on Monday, May 19. That will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Woodland Community Center, located at 2003 Cobb Street in Farmville. Local attorneys will share free information on things like developing a will, veterans benefits, consumer fraud, Medicaid and Medicare, landlord and tenant law.

MAY 20

SPRING BIBLE STUDY – New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold a special Spring Bible Study series titled “Understanding Spiritual Authority”. That will continue on Tuesday, May 20 and run every Tuesday for the next five weeks. The study will go from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street, starting at 7 p.m. Jimmy Hurt will give a presentation on the Duvall Home, located at 809 High Street. The program will review the four generations of the family that owned the home for many years.

MAY 21-23

REVIVAL – Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville will hold a spring revival from May 21 to May 23. Prayer and praise services start nightly at 6:45 p.m., with service at 7 p.m. Guest preachers will include Rev. Irma Watson from Midway Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 21. Then on Thursday, May 22, Rev. James Hurt from First Rock Baptist Church will deliver the message and on Friday, May 23, Rev. Kevin Bolden from Oak Grove Baptist Church will preach.

MAY 23

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Chaz Knapp on Friday, May 23, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 24

AUTHOR TALK – Farmville author Jerry Eicher will be at the Farmville Library on Saturday, May 24, starting at 2 p.m. for an Author Talk. He will discuss his Amish fiction books and his experiences with self-publishing. There will be a discussion with the audience afterward and refreshments will be served. The Author Talk series is a partnership with the Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Mike Dill on Saturday, May 24, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 27

SPRING BIBLE STUDY – New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold a special Spring Bible Study series titled “Understanding Spiritual Authority”. That will continue on Tuesday, May 27. The study will go from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

MAY 29-31

LIB’S PLACE ANNIVERSARY – Lib’s Place, located at 23147 Prince Edward Highway in Rice, will celebrate their 15th anniversary from May 29 to May 31. There will be snacks and prizes.

MAY 31

COMMON SENSE FUNDRAISER – The Southside Virginia Common Sense Republican PAC will hold its second annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 31. That’ll be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barn at Poor House Farm, with music by singer/songwriter Tommy Wood. Food will be catered by The Fishin’ Pig, with a menu including catfish, bbq chicken, baked beans, mac n’ cheese, coleslaw, a roll and a non-alcoholic drink. The meal will be served until 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be bought by calling 434-603-0032, 434-209-2977 or 434-390-3184.

JUNE 1

MEN’S DAY – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will celebrate Men’s Day on Sunday, June 1. That’ll take place during the 10:45 a.m. morning service.

JUNE 7

END-OF-SCHOOL CELEBRATION – New Store Baptist Church will hold a free end-of-school celebration on Saturday, June 7, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 8123 Crumptown Road in Farmville. There will be face painting, a cookout, a bounce house, games and more activities. Families are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

JUNE 28

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Heart of Virginia Law Enforcement Foundation will hold their second annual golf tournament on Saturday, June 28. That’ll take place at The Manor Golf Club, located at 872 Manor House Drive in Farmville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. A four person team costs $300 and for any questions, you can call Michael Driskill at 434-607-0809 or email mrdriskill@gmail.com.