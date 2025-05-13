Buckingham Sheriff’s Office investigating Monday shooting Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

One person is in the hospital and another has been arrested after a shooting Monday in Buckingham County. According to Buckingham County Sheriff Billy Kidd, the county’s emergency communications center received a call Monday, May 12 at 12:56 p.m. from the 2300 block of Pattie Road. The caller reported that there had been a shooting in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found a truck that had crashed into a bunch of trees in the woods. Inside the vehicle was a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies and Buckingham emergency personnel administered first aid and were able to keep the man alive and get him to the hospital, courtesy of an airlift from the University of Virginia’s Pegasus. The sheriff said that man was later identified as 45-year-old Scott Randall of Dillwyn. He is still in the hospital as of Tuesday, where he is dealing with life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, deputies also arrested a man who the sheriff identified as 41-year-old Vincent Rose, in connection with the case. Kidd said the case is still under investigation and encouraged anyone with information to contact the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772. Kidd also thanked all of the groups who have helped, both with the investigation and getting the victim to the hospital.

“We extend our thanks to the Virginia State Police, University of Virginia Pegasus, University of Virginia Police Department and Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services,” Kidd said in a statement faxed to media.