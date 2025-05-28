Buckingham County crash still under investigation

Published 11:44 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Brian Carlton

stabbing Kingsville robbery Prince Edward drug investigation Buckingham County shooting
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One person is dead and Virginia State Police are still looking into what happened after a car crash on Saturday, May 24 in Buckingham County. Virginia State Police were called out at 7:15 a.m. to Cartersville Road, near the intersection with Route 15. 

According to VSP officials, a 2007 Mazda 6 was heading eastbound on Cartersville Road when it went off the right side of the road, rolled over and struck a tree. The Mazda’s driver, 64-year-old Jane O. Brown of New Canton, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police said that Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Email newsletter signup

You Might Like

Print Article