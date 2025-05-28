Buckingham County crash still under investigation Published 11:44 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

One person is dead and Virginia State Police are still looking into what happened after a car crash on Saturday, May 24 in Buckingham County. Virginia State Police were called out at 7:15 a.m. to Cartersville Road, near the intersection with Route 15.

According to VSP officials, a 2007 Mazda 6 was heading eastbound on Cartersville Road when it went off the right side of the road, rolled over and struck a tree. The Mazda’s driver, 64-year-old Jane O. Brown of New Canton, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police said that Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.