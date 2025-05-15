Buckingham chooses new finance director Published 12:28 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

It has been a while since Buckingham has had a finance director. Now the position has been filled and Juanita Shanks has taken her spot on the county’s leadership team. Her appointment was announced during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, April 21.

In her new role, Shanks will oversee the county’s financial operations, ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency.

“I am eager to learn the role, as the Finance Director plays a crucial role in overseeing the county’s financial operations, including budgeting, accounting, and preparing for annual audits”, Shanks said.

She has also been appointed to several key committees, including the Jaunt Board, the Community Policy and Management Team (CPMT) under the Children’s Services Act (CSA), and the Industrial Development Authority.



Shanks’ background before Buckingham

Shanks brings a wealth of experience to the position. She is the founder of FailSafe-ERA, a nonprofit organization launched in 2009 that supports families affected by incarceration. Her advocacy work has led to her appointment to the Virginia Department of Corrections Oversight Committee, reflecting her commitment to community service and justice reform.

“I previously worked at Buckingham Correctional Center from October of 2017 til March of 2025, where my experience working as an Accountant led me to accept my position as the Finance Director of Buckingham County in April of 2025. I was attracted to the Finance Director position because the budget focuses on what’s best for the community of Buckingham”, according to Shanks.

With a strong background in financial management and community advocacy, Shanks is poised to contribute significantly to Buckingham County’s fiscal health and community development initiatives.

“I am excited to see what my future holds at Buckingham County,” said Shanks.