Author Talk on Saturday: Calendar for the week of May 23, 2025

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday.

MAY 24

AUTHOR TALK – Farmville author Jerry Eicher will be at the Farmville Library on Saturday, May 24, starting at 2 p.m. for an Author Talk. He will discuss his Amish fiction books and his experiences with self-publishing. There will be a discussion with the audience afterward and refreshments will be served. The Author Talk series is a partnership with the Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library.

MAY 25

FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY – Peaks Baptist Church will hold Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. on May 25. The church is located at 1948 Peaks Road in Prospect. Pastor Stanley Wesley will deliver the message.

MAY 27

SPRING BIBLE STUDY – New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold a special Spring Bible Study series titled “Understanding Spiritual Authority”. That will continue on Tuesday, May 27. The study will go from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

MAY 29-31

LIB’S PLACE ANNIVERSARY – Lib’s Place, located at 23147 Prince Edward Highway in Rice, will celebrate their 15th anniversary from May 29 to May 31. There will be snacks and prizes.

MAY 31

COMMON SENSE FUNDRAISER – The Southside Virginia Common Sense Republican PAC will hold its second annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 31. That’ll be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barn at Poor House Farm, with music by singer/songwriter Tommy Wood. Food will be catered by The Fishin’ Pig, with a menu including catfish, bbq chicken, baked beans, mac n’ cheese, coleslaw, a roll and a non-alcoholic drink. The meal will be served until 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be bought by calling 434-603-0032, 434-209-2977 or 434-390-3184.

JUNE 1

MEN’S DAY – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will celebrate Men’s Day on Sunday, June 1. That’ll take place during the 10:45 a.m. morning service lead by Pastor Haney Thomas Jr.

MEN’S DAY – First Baptist Church in Farmville will hold its annual Men’s Day celebration at 2 p.m. on June 1. The theme this year is “Praising God Through Songs”, with special guests the West Brothers, Voices for Christ, The Royal Supremes, Sharon Baptist Church Men’s Choir and the Cornerstone Baptist Church Men’s Choir.

JUNE 2

POTLUCK DINNER – The Curdsville Community Center will hold its potluck dinner on Monday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m. The program afterward will be about the Virginia Department of Forestry, presented by Tom Snoddy. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish or dessert. The Community Center is located at 122 School Road, just off Route 15.

JUNE 5

DEACONS CONFERENCE – The Cumberland Deacons and Trustees Conference will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, June 5, starting at 7 p.m. That’ll take place at New Hope Baptist Church.

JUNE 7

END-OF-SCHOOL CELEBRATION – New Store Baptist Church will hold a free end-of-school celebration on Saturday, June 7, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 8123 Crumptown Road in Farmville. There will be face painting, a cookout, a bounce house, games and more activities. Families are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

JUNE 28

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Heart of Virginia Law Enforcement Foundation will hold their second annual golf tournament on Saturday, June 28. That’ll take place at The Manor Golf Club, located at 872 Manor House Drive in Farmville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. A four person team costs $300 and for any questions, you can call Michael Driskill at 434-607-0809 or email mrdriskill@gmail.com.