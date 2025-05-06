Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Anna “Ann” Mabey, 89, of Farmville, passed peacefully on Friday, May 2. Ann was born on March 11, 1936. She graduated from Dover High School in 1953.

She met and married Luther Mabey in 1959 and eventually moved to Succasunna, New Jersey where they resided for 55 years. She worked as a VP for Corporate Mailings in West Caldwell, New Jersey, where she retired after 20+ years. She was an active member of St. Theresa Church in Succasunna for more than 50+ years.

Ann was a loving wife to her husband Luther “Lou” for 62 years. She was a compassionate, loving and generous person to everyone. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spent many years organizing family/friend gatherings – something she loved and cherished.

She is survived by her two children, Catherine Mabey of Conway, South Carolina; Mark Mabey and his wife, Sheila of Farmville; her grandson, Brandon and his wife, Holly; great-grandsons, Maddox and Mason of Powhatan; her brother, Joe Rinaldo; sister-in-law Gayle; grand pups, Pixie and Calli, and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther; her parents; nine brothers and sisters, and two brothers-in-law.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at The Woodland’s Brantley Unit and Watercrest, Richmond.

Also, a special thank you to Maddie Adams and the staff at Crater Community Hospice for their support.

Mark and Sheila would also like to thank Erin Cottrell, Ginger Gilbert and Allison Morris for their assistance caring for Ann while she lived with them.

Visitation was held Tuesday, May 6, at Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn, from 5 until 7 p.m.

Ann will be buried on Tuesday, May 13, at Restland Cemetery in East Hanover, New Jersey, next to her beloved husband, Luther.