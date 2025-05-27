Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Anita Fern Gibson Dunnavant, 76, of Dillwyn, passed away peacefully on May 23. Fern was born July 2, 1948 in Covington, a daughter of the late Ira and Myrle Gibson.

Fern is survived by her husband of 34 years, Ralph Dunnavant; son, Jody Lee Frye (Ron Harbut); brother, Larry Gibson (Karen) and brother-in-law, Allen Hatcher, all of Covington; sisters-in-law, Marion Gibson of Powhatan and Cindy Ball of Chester and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mack and Tish Dunnavant; stepsons, Keith William Dunnavant (Inga) and granddaughter, Haley and Lionel Winfree Dunnavant.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Yolanda “Lonnie” Hatcher and brother, Gary Gibson.

Fern was an avid lover of all animals but most particularly her beloved pets. She was a member of Hatcher Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was a caregiver for the elderly and nanny for the children.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 30, at 1 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with interment immediately following in the Family Cemetery, 2934 Coppermine Road, Dillwyn. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until time of service.

Fern will be missed by many family and friends.