Tigers have 11 standouts on All-ODAC team

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) placed 11 student-athletes on the 2021 All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Football Teams, including five First Team, four Second Team and two Third Team at-large selections. Earning First Team All-ODAC honors were fifth-year linebacker Brendan Weinberg, senior all-purpose back Kaleb Smith, senior quarterback Tanner Bernard, sophomore offensive lineman T.J. Minter and sophomore defensive back Will Pickren.

Garnering Second Team All-ODAC accolades were senior defensive lineman Michael Harris, senior tight end Ed Newman, sophomore wide receiver Braeden Bowling and sophomore defensive back Tobias Lafayette. Receiving Third Team All-ODAC at-large selections were fifth-year wide receiver Dillon Costello and sophomore defensive lineman Kevin Gholson.

Brendan Weinberg, a team captain, started all 10 games and had 118 total tackles, including 55 solo and 63 assisted, 15 tackles for loss including three sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups and one blocked punt. He led the ODAC in tackles for loss and assisted tackles, while second in total tackles and tackles per game (11.8), tied for second in blocked punt/kick, third in solo tackles, and tied for eighth in interceptions. A three-time All-ODAC honoree, Brendan completed his outstanding H-SC career as the program’s all-time leader in tackles with 345 career tackles, including 180 solo and 165 assisted, 36.5 tackles for loss including seven sacks, six interceptions, 15 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt-starting 42 of 43 career games.

Kaleb Smith started six of nine games and accounted for 970 all-purpose yards, including 650 yards rushing and 320 yards receiving with 11 touchdowns. He had 146 rushing attempts and all 11 touchdowns on the ground, along with 34 receptions. Smith was second in the ODAC in all-purpose yards and yards per game (107.8), tied for second in rushing touchdowns, fourth in rushing attempts, fifth in rushing yards and yards per game (72.2), sixth in average per carry (4.5), seventh in receptions per game (3.8), and tied for seventh in receptions. A four-time All-ODAC honoree, Kaleb finished his H-SC career with 3,177 career all-purpose yards, including 1,805 yards rushing and 1,372 yards receiving with 27 touchdowns. He had 427 rushing attempts and 23 touchdowns on the ground, along with 150 receptions and four touchdowns receiving-starting 16 of 28 career games.

Tanner Bernard, a team captain, started all 10 games and passed for 2,546 yards (181-305, 59.3%) and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He led the ODAC in passing yards, passing yards per game (254.6), passing yards per completion (14.07), and passing attempts and completions, while second in passing touchdowns, passing efficiency (140.4) and passing yards per attempt (8.35), and third in completion percentage. Tanner is a two-time All-ODAC honoree and will return for his final season of eligibility in 2022.

TJ Minter started all 10 games, anchoring the offensive line from his left tackle position as the Tigers accounted for 3,585 yards of total offense (358.5), including 956 yards rushing (95.6) and 2,629 yards passing (262.9) with 35 touchdowns. He allowed just one sack this season.

Will Pickren started nine of 10 games at safety and had 106 total tackles, including 54 solo and 52 assisted, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six pass breakups. He tied for second in the ODAC in pass breakups, while fourth in total tackles, tackles per game (10.6) and solo tackles, fifth in assisted tackles, and tied for eighth in interceptions. Will is a two-time All-ODAC honoree.

Michael Harris started all 10 games and had 29 total tackles, including four solo and 25 assisted, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Michael completed his H-SC career with 72 career tackles, including 24 solo and 48 assisted, and 3.5 tackles for loss (0.5 sacks)-starting 20 of 24 career games.

Ed Newman, a team captain, started seven of nine games and had 27 receptions for 199 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He tied for 10th in the ODAC in receptions per game (3.0) and was 11th in receptions. A two-time All-ODAC honoree, Ed finished his H-SC career with 87 career receptions for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns-starting 26 of 36 career games.

Braeden Bowling started nine of 10 games and had 41 receptions for 828 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He was second in the ODAC in yards per reception (20.2), third in receiving yards and receiving yards per game (82.8), tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns, and fifth in receptions and receptions per game (4.1).

Tobias Lafayette started all 10 games at cornerback and had 43 total tackles, including 30 solo and 13 assisted, 2.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and four pass breakups. He led the ODAC in interceptions, and tied for 12th in pass breakups.

Dillon Costello, a second-year team captain, started all 10 games and had 39 receptions for 598 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He was fifth in the ODAC in receiving yards, sixth in receptions, receptions per game (3.9) and receiving yards per game (59.8), and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns. Dillon completed his H-SC career with 153 career receptions for 1,687 yards and 16 touchdowns-starting 34 of 44 career games.

Kevin Gholson started nine of 10 games and had 39 total tackles, including 19 solo and 20 assisted, eight tackles for loss (four sacks), and two forced fumbles. He tied for first in the ODAC in forced fumbles, tied for fourth in sacks, and was 12th in tackles for loss.