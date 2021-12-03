December 3, 2021

Robinson retires

By Staff Report

Published 2:11 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

PSR recently celebrated the retirement of Lena Robinson, who served as an in-home care aide for 29 years with the agency. We are so proud of her commitment to her clients, hard work ethic and caring attitude. Pictured are, from left, Renata Bruszewska Sharnick, director of programs, Robinson and Jamie Anderson, direct care coordinator.

