PECPS gives back

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) recognize the importance of community engagement. In the spirit of gratitude, the Eagles have adopted ways to serve their community. Cultivating a campus of compassion and gratitude helps create a thankful and positive attitude.

The hospitality committee at the middle school adopted six families in the Prince Edward community. Each family was given a complete Thanksgiving meal. Items included both turkey and ham, vegetables, desserts and more. Nurse Saunders, leader of the hospitality team, worked with the Prince Edward Department of Social Services to identify six families that would benefit from this generosity.

The high school took on the challenge of collecting items for Prince Edward County Christmas Mother. Teachers were able to wear jeans in exchange for bringing in a new board game. Students donated hats and gloves. Students and staff were thrilled to donate two large boxes of items to the Christmas Mother Organization.

It brings joy to the Eagle citizen-leaders to participate in such worthy causes.

Prince Edward County Public Schools is an inclusive, student-centered community focused on inspiring confident, knowledgeable and productive citizens who are empowered to lead.