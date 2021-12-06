Erecelle T. Bersch, 93 of Dillwyn, died Dec. 2. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben B. Bersch.

She was a lifelong member and Sunday school teacher at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Dillwyn. She was employed at Kyanite Mining Corp. for 52 years. She loved God and her family. She was a faithful prayer warrior.

She is survived by her children, David Bersch (Debbie), Janice Bersch and Richard Bersch (Barbara); six grandchildren, Jennifer Martin (Leif), Bryan “Bo” Bersch (Amy), Emily Bersch (Travis), Jean Marie Dixon, Will Dixon (Helen) and Michael Bersch (Samantha) and 14 great-grandchildren, Orion, Ian, Grant, Abby, Brooke, Mattie, Dustin, Riley, Clay, Luke, Bella, Christian, Hannah and Dawson. Special thanks to Virginia May Robinson and Peggy Gough for their love, support and time.

Funeral service was held Dec. 5, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with interment in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Centra Hospice – Farmville, Dillwyn Volunteer Fire Department or Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Dunkum Funeral Home served the family.