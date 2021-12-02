Christmas parade coming to town
The annual Farmville Jaycees Christmas Parade is back this year with more than 60 different participants in its lineup, including Saint Nicholas himself.
This year’s event, titled “A Creative Christmas Parade,” is centered on “gratefulness and letting your mind wonder.”
“We are so excited to bring back the Farmville Jaycees Christmas Parade this year,” Farmville Jaycees State Director Warren Reid noted. “Last year’s parade would have been our 70th year, and I am just excited to be back! Alcova Mortgage: Tony Markland is back this year as a long standing sponsor. This year, we have The Tapestry Network as a new Lead Sponsor. They are an organization geared toward giving a voice to small businesses that target diversity and inclusion. We’ve got bands, surprise characters and our front line heroes that will serve as our grand marshal. We hope that everyone will come out and see Santa and have a great time!”
The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.
The Christmas Parade line up is
1. Town of Farmville Chief Andy Ellington
2. The Tapestry Group, Sponsor
3. Prince Edward Sheriff, L.A. “Tony” Epps
4. Prince Edward County Marching Band
5. Grand Marshal: Front Line Heroes/ Centra Healthcare
6. J.R. Tharpe Trucking
7. Southside Shriners
8. Prince Edward Vol. Rescue Squad
9. Farmville Fire Department
10. Farmville Baptist Church
11. Little Miss Five County Fair – Maci Courter
12. Petite Miss Five County Fair – Savannah Grace Redford
13. Junior Miss Five County Fair – Kaydence Kellum
14. Teen Miss Five County Fair – Kelsea Kellum
15. Miss Five County Fair – Raych Edolson
16. Farmville Girl Scouts
17. Denise Jackson and Dreamboy
18. Motion Gymnastics & Tumbling Center
19. Old Dominion Historical Society
20. Darlington Heights Fire Department
21. Goochland Fire & Rescue
22. Cub Scouts Pack 6296
23. Fuqua School Homecoming Court
24. Farmville Bojangles – Bo-Friends and Family supporting Autism
25. Veterans of Foreign Wars
26. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
27. Union Outreach Fellowship Church
28. Ms. American Star
29. Bland-Reid Funeral Home
30. Royal Jewels SC
31. Buczek Farms LLC
32. Rockwell Audio
33. Greenbay Racing
34. Hampden Sydney Vol. Fire Department
35. VA Smooth Rydaz
36. Heart of VA Auto Club
37. Blanton Car Club
38. Hotel Weyanoke
39. Phinon Hayes-Hurt, Ms.FullFigured VA 2021
40. Finish Line Farm Cat Rescue
41. Dale Hickman
42. Dynamic Divas
43. Fresh Girlz Club
44. Fresh Boyz Club
45. C.F. Marion Trucking
46. Prospect Fire Department
47. Keysville Fire Department
48. Meherrin Fire Department
49. Appomattox River Company
50. The Tipsy Carriage
51. Smiles and Giggles LLC
52. Women of Works
53. Biblical Baptist Church
54. Cumberland High School Band
55. Appomattox Health and Rehab
56. Virginia Children’s Book Festival
57. Waterworks Players – Snow White
58. Farmville Pride
59. Social Butterflies
60. Delta Response Team
61. Pamplin Vol Fire Department
62. Drakes Branch Fire Department
63. A+ Plus Electrical & The Fishin” Pig
64. Larry Holt
65. Ford Creative Detailing
66. Piedmont Habitat
67. Amico Senior Transportation Services, LLC
68. Airheads Inflatables LLC
69. Here Comes Santa, Sponsored by Alcova Mortgage
