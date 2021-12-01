Carol Miller

Mrs. William G. Miller Jr., 92 years of age, formerly of Loudon County and a current resident of Cumberland County, passed away Nov. 30.

She is survived by a son, Bill III; half-sister, Suzi Stone; nephews, Stephen and Patrick Conroy and niece, Rebecca Shelly.

Well known horsewoman, she was a fixture at horse shows and foxhunts.

Memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, at United Methodist Church, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Virginia Horse Council or the Virginia State 4H Riding Program.