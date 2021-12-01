Antebellum Saint Nicholas visits Sailor’s Creek Battlefield

Saturday, Dec. 11, Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host its annual Antebellum Saint Nicholas Christmas Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hillsman House and Visitor Center.

Saint Nicholas will be resting by the fireplace where he will receive children of all ages, listen to holiday wishes and pose for photographs. Four-legged family members are also welcome, but must be kept on a leash no longer than six feet and under control at all times. After your visit with St. Nicholas, partake in holiday craft stations at the Visitor Center and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa.

This event is free to the public. If you would like to donate a new, unwrapped toy to the Amelia County Christmas Mother’s program, collection boxes will be available at the Visitor Venter and Hillsman House. For additional information, call the park at (804) 561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

Face coverings are required in all park facilities and where social distancing is not possible. Anyone who is sick or has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should stay home.

For the most up-to-date information regarding available recreational opportunities at Virginia State Parks, visit http://virginiastateparks.gov/covid-19-update.