The winter season is the perfect time to curl up with a fun and cheery art project. This December, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) is partnering with Hotel Weyanoke on a new Winter Wonderland installment of the popular Art-on-the-Go series. Winter Wonderland Art-on-the-Go bags are filled with fun art activities for all ages and will be available at the LCVA at no charge. LCVA provides the projects, you provide a few supplies and lots of creativity.

LCVA’s Executive Director Rachel Talent Ivers noted, “the support of Hotel Weyanoke allows the LCVA to offer this holiday program to everyone in our community free of charge.” Ross and Aly Fickenscher and Garrett and Nikki Shifflett, owners of Hotel Weyanoke, remarked that “LCVA is the mainstay for bringing art to all of us. LCVA’s Art-on-the-Go program continues to deliver the gift of imagination and creativity to the children of our community. It is our pleasure to be the sponsor of this annual holiday program.”

Winter Wonderland Art-on-the-Go is a reimagining of the LCVA’s popular series of Free Family Workshops, which are designed to bring the community together in an enriching and creative environment to celebrate annual events throughout the year.

Winter Wonderland Art-on-the-Go bags will be available for contactless pick-up at the LCVA throughout December, beginning Saturday, Dec. 4. The LCVA will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

The LCVA will be closed for the winter holidays on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1, 2022.