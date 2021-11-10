VHSL Group 1A B Region Cross Country Championships held

Wednesday, Nov. 3, Altavista High School hosted the VHSL Class 1 B Region Cross Country Championships at historic Frazier Farms in Altavista.

Cumberland Lady Dukes competed very well with three runners qualifying for VHSL Class 1 State Cross Country Championships that will be held at Green Hill Park in Salem on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Cumberland can-do-it-all student/athlete, Junior Nalonda Henderson, student/athlete, Junior Samara Long and another all around student/athlete, Nakyra Bartee, all qualified for next week’s championship. Overall, team-wise, Cumberland’s Lady Dukes fell one point shy of qualifying their whole team to states yet produced a great effort.