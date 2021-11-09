Vaccination clinics set

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, at six clinics throughout the district.

The COVID-19 clinics are:

Nov. 10 — 2 – 6 p.m.

Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium

2750 Layne St. Extension, Farmville

Nov. 10 — 3 – 7 p.m.

Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department.

318 Church St., Blackstone

Nov. 11 — 8:30 a.m. – noon

Cumberland County Middle School Parking Lot

1541 Anderson Highway, Cumberland

*school staff and students welcome*

Nov. 11 — 2 – 6 p.m.

Amelia County Fairgrounds

16501 Five Forks Road, Amelia Court House

Nov. 12 — 2:30 – 6 p.m.

Frontline Worker Celebration

Wal-Mart Parking Lot

1800 Peery Drive, Farmville

Nov. 15 — 2 – 6 p.m.

Buckingham Community Center

16266 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn

“Getting our children vaccinated is a critical step to protecting them from COVID-19 and stopping the disruptions that COVID-19 causes,” Director of Piedmont Health District Maria Almond, MD, MPH, said. “A vaccinated child can safely stay in school, visit family and friends, travel and take part in extracurricular activities.”

Register in advance at vase.vdh. virginia.gov/. If you have any trouble registering or need additional assistance, please call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages.

Appointments are highly recommended for children vaccines to reduce wait time, but walk-ins are also welcome. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. Those with an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.