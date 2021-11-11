Tree lighting scheduled

The Town of Farmville’s Christmas tree has finally made its way to the center of Main Street Plaza.

Decked out in ornaments and bows, the holiday staple now waits for its moment in the spotlight at this year’s Downtown Farmville Tree Lighting celebration.

Hosted by the Farmville Downtown Partnership and the Town of Farmville, the tree hails from Merwine Farms & Nursery in Pennsylvania. Coming in at 26 feet tall, the Norway Spruce is a gentle, green giant and 20 years old. It sits on a handcrafted base fabricated by Chuck Gallamore of the Public Works Department, is wrapped in more than 500 multicolored lights and goes through a whopping five gallons of water every few days.

This year’s Downtown Farmville Tree Lighting will occur Friday, Nov. 19, from 5:45 – 6:30 p.m. at Main Street Plaza, with the official lighting of the tree scheduled for 6 p.m. The event will feature booths from local organizations such as the Prince Edward Christmas Mother program and the Virginia Children’s Book Festival, with words from Farmville Downtown Partnership President Jen Cox and Farmville Mayor David Whitus. A competition is currently being held to determine the name of the tree, which will be announced at the lighting.