Tree lighting brings ‘Hope’
Farmville residents gathered Friday, Nov. 19, in the center of Main Street Plaza to celebrate the 2021 Downtown Farmville Tree Lighting hosted by the Farmville Downtown Partnership and the Town of Farmville. During the festivities, the 26-foot-tall Norway Spruce was given the name “Hope” after a town-wide naming contest. Following the tree’s lighting, Perry Carrington led guests in Christmas carols.
You Might Like
PSR hosts ‘The 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event’
With the Christmas season bringing the shine of holiday decorations, the spirit of this time of year can be shown... read more