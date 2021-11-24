November 24, 2021

Tree lighting brings ‘Hope’

By Staff Report

Published 5:53 pm Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Farmville residents gathered Friday, Nov. 19, in the center of Main Street Plaza to celebrate the 2021 Downtown Farmville Tree Lighting hosted by the Farmville Downtown Partnership and the Town of Farmville. During the festivities, the 26-foot-tall Norway Spruce was given the name “Hope” after a town-wide naming contest. Following the tree’s lighting, Perry Carrington led guests in Christmas carols.

