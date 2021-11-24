Town hires director of community development

The Town of Farmville is excited to announce the hiring of Leander N. “Lee” Pambid as director of community development.

Pambid has over 20 years of planning and community development experience. His experience started as a zoning administrator in his hometown of South Boston. In this position, he oversaw the area of planning and subdivision and worked with the Virginia Main Street program through Destination Downtown South Boston. Pambid has also worked in Henrico County as a county planner where he has experience in “town and gown” relations with the University of Richmond.

He is coming to Farmville from the Town of Strasburg as their director of planning and zoning administrator. Pambid has prior military service as a United States Marine. He holds a bachelor of science degree in urban studies and planning and master of urban and regional planning degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master of public administration degree from Virginia Tech. Pambid has attained the following certifications: certified zoning administrator, certified planning commissioner, certified board of zoning appeals, public meeting facilitator and charrette planner.

Pambid’s first day with the Town of Farmville will be Dec. 13. As director of community development, he will oversee the areas of planning and community development, Farmville Area Bus and Farmville Regional Airport.