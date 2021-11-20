Tillett participates in SCOPE

Cumberland Elementary School Assistant Principal Wendy Tillett was recognized by the School Board for being selected to participate in the SCOPE 17 program of the University of Virginia School of Education and Human Development program. SCOPE 17 is a two-year leadership development program for high potential school administrators. SCOPE stands for Statewide Communities of Practice for Excellence. The purpose of the program is to develop and support a cadre of exemplary leaders through the establishment of a statewide community of educational leaders and practitioners. The philosophy of the program is “Leading People, Leading Learning.”