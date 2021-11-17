Students of the month recognized

Each month during the regularly scheduled meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the students of the month for each school. The following students were recognized at the November School Board meeting held on Thursday, Nov. 4.

• Carson Ostervind, second grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, son of Kimberly Romeo and Matthew Isom.

• Da-Montae Taylor, sixth grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of Shanteshia Thornton and Jerome Booker.

• Ashley Worrell, twelfth grader at Cumberland High School, daughter of Michael and Theresa Worrell.