Student works with Feeding Appomattox

Graduate student is on a mission to help feed Appomattox. First year Graduate Student Casey Vandegrift is working on a community project this holiday season with Feeding Appomattox: A Thanksgiving Meal for All. She is partnering with her local church in Appomattox, Memorial United Methodist Church, to help deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need. “Thanksgiving should be filled with family, friends, loved ones and a hot meal,” Vandegrift said. “Unfortunately, not everyone has the financial means for a large hot meal, or cooking a big meal for 1-2 people, so I wanted to bring that to them.”

Vandegrift has been volunteering with Feeding Farmville, a similar service, for the past two years, and now that she is spending more time in her hometown, she wanted to expand the gift of giving back. “Volunteering on Thanksgiving gives you a new and different perspective. It is more than giving out meals to those in need; it’s greeting them with a smile, listening to their stories and praying for them.”

Feeding Appomattox will be occurring on Thanksgiving morning at Memorial United Methodist Church in Appomattox. If you are local to Prince Edward County, Vandegrift encourages you to reach out to Feeding Farmville for services.