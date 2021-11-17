Stuart Carlton Andrews, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 11. He was born on June 7, 1937 in Louisa County, enjoying pursuits of hunting, fishing, backyard baseball and good country living as the youngest of three brothers and four sisters.

He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in various supervisory positions before retiring as Postmaster in Cartersville. Throughout his adult life, Stuart valued service to his community. He was very proud of dedicated roles in Cartersville Baptist Church, the Cumberland Masonic Lodge #283, the Cartersville Ruritan Club (perfect attendance records) and the Boston Hill Hunt Club.

Stuart loved family vacations on the Outer Banks, tending his oversized vegetable gardens, guiding his turkey dogs through the woods, following the VT Hokies and satisfying his love of travel across the country, while never meeting a stranger. Above all these, his greatest accomplishment was the devoted faith he proudly carried in his daily walk with Jesus Christ.

His family will deeply miss his quiet strength, wisdom, curious mind, humor, scoured newspapers beside his chair and frank opinions.

He is survived by his wife, Claire Andrews; his son, David Andrews (Anitra); daughter, Sandra Hall (John) of Richmond; stepdaughter, Lori Wood (John Timko) of Kure Beach, North Carolina and stepson, Bill Wood of Staunton. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Graham Andrews, Emma, John Wesley IV and Stuart Hall, Sommer Frank and Faith Wood.

A memorial service will be held at Cartersville Baptist Church, Cartersville, at 11 a.m., on Nov. 27, followed by a luncheon reception at the church fellowship hall. The family requests that all guests for the memorial service be vaccinated or wear a mask to ensure the safety of others.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cartersville Baptist Church, 25 High Street, Cartersville, VA 23027, Little River Baptist Church, 4959 Buckner Road, Bumpass, VA 23024 or Cumberland Masonic Lodge #283, 1470 Anderson Highway, Cumberland, VA 23040.