Social clubs visit LCVA

Two local social groups for young boys and girls, the Fresh Boyz Club and the Social Butterflies, gathered at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) Friday, Nov. 5, for a kid-friendly exhibition and art project.

The exciting event was a collaboration between LCVA Community Engagement Director Lisa Tharpe and Jill Ahmad of United Community Nexus, both of whom are heavily involved in the Farmville Lions Club.

The Fresh Boyz Club, a lifelong brotherhood dedicated to the betterment of the individual, gives its members the opportunity to develop leadership skills, participate in service to others, achieve academic excellence and practice personal integrity. The club is led by Mentor/Leader Louis Gould III.

Social Butterflies, an all-girls program for young ladies ages 5-17, is a mentor service offered by Leading Lady Felisha Jefferson. The program offers classes, activities, volunteer services, field trips, community support and much more to its members, who gather 1-2 times a week.

On Nov. 5, both groups were invited for a tour of LCVA’s kid-friendly exhibits going on now.

After the tour, the children headed over to the LCVA Classroom to craft posters for this year’s Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest.

LCVA provided all the supplies needed for group members to put together their posters. This year’s poster contest theme is “we are all connected.” The local winner will win $50 and have an opportunity to go on to the international level to win $5,000.

Tharpe said the event was an excellent way to bring together several different community organizations: LCVA, the Farmville Lions Club, the Fresh Boyz Club and Social Butterflies.

She hopes similar events will be held in the future.

“They all were just so pleasant and really enjoyed it,” Tharpe noted.

LCVA currently features two special exhibitions.

“People of the Tides: The Art of Michaela Goade” is on view through Jan. 24, 2022.

“The House We Build” and “Future Planets” are both exhibitions featuring artwork created by parents and their children. The work from these exhibitions will be on view until Jan. 2, 2022.