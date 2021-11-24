SMSgt. USAF, Ret. David P. Williams of Farmville passed away suddenly Thursday, Nov. 4.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Farmville; son, Scott (Carrie); three grandchildren, Lauren (Connor), Caitlin (Harrison) and Joshua, all of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; one brother, Raymond of Tulsa; one sister, Mary Anna (Ronnie) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and two nephews, T.J. and Teddy Carr of Amelia.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pearl Williams; three brother, Robert, John and Karl and two sisters, Betty and Margaret, all of Oklahoma.

Mr. Williams was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and received two Associate’s Degrees and a Bachelor of Science degree from Park College in Parkville, Missouri. He joined the Air Force and served in California, Texas, Vietnam, Desert Shield, Germany and Greece. Mr. Williams taught for most of his military career and retired from the Air Force after 26 years of service. He then moved to Farmville, where he helped start the JROTC program at Prince Edward High School. He taught there for 17 years until retirement from teaching. His love for his country was exemplified by his 43 years of service to the Air Force and young people.

A private military service will be held in Oklahoma. The family asks that in his memory, donations be made to your favorite charity.