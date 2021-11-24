Road work planned
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various activities throughout the district, which include but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations:
Buckingham County:
• Route 725 (609-608) – 10/12-12/3, closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 609, 636, and 608 to 725.
• Route 630 (bridge over Grade Crossing) – East bound lane reduced to one 15’ wide lane along the center of the existing two-lane bridge.
• Note districtwide activities above.
Charlotte County:
• Route 616 – Rural rustic work.
• Route 619 – Mainline pipe installation.
• Route 653 (Richardson Road) – Superstructure Replacement Project. Detour via 652, 654 and 40 to 653 will be in place.
• Note districtwide activities above.
Cumberland County:
• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.
• Note districtwide activities above.
Prince Edward County:
• Mowing on various primary routes.
• Note districtwide activities above.
CVEC, Firefly attend Chamber meeting
The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, hosted representatives from Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) and FireFly Broadband.