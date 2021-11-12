Raiders to compete in championships

The JROTC Raider Teams, male and CoEd divisions, won the 4th Brigade Best of the Best Raider Qualifier held at Riverside High School in Belle, West Virginia on Oct. 23. Jon Gowans and Minnie Wallace led the teams. Both divisions will now compete at the Best of the Best Raider, sponsored by 4th Brigade, headquartered at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Brigade Championships will be held in April 2022. The Raiders trophied 1st in rope bridge, logistics relay, physical team test, vehicle pull and litter carry. The Raiders defeated 14 teams to win the overall meet and will make their sixth appearance at Best of the Best Raider. Above, from left, are Alexus Bourne, Chastity Hernandez, Citlali Vea-Lineas, Hayden Talbott, Minnie Wallace, Christian Portillio, Alex Boyles, Ben Dorrier, Jamal Palmer, Brendan Beydler, Hakim Edmonds, Aiden Schwerftfeger, Grayson Talbott, Parker Knight, Cameron Dews, Joey Boyles, Aiden Houchens and Jon Gowans.