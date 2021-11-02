Radar maintenance set

Beginning Nov. 2, the WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Wakefield will be down for approximately four days for the replacement of several tiles of the radar dome and for painting of the entire radar dome, assuming the weather conditions allow for the painting to occur. This work is necessary for the long term protection of the WSR-88D radar.

During the downtime, adjacent radars will be available, including: KLWX, KDOX, KFCX, KRAX and KMHX. For direct access to any of these surrounding radar sites, go to the following web page: https://radar.weather.gov/

The KAKQ WSR-88D is part of a network of 159 operational radars. The Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma, provides lifecycle management and support for all WSR-88Ds.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield can be found on social media at Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/NWSWakefieldVA, and Twitter https://twitter.com/NWSWakefieldVA.