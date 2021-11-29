November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021

Rachel Jordan Davis, 79 of Farmville, passed away on Nov. 17.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Mary Jordan and her husband, Edward C. Davis Jr. and two brothers, Billy and Lester Jordan.

She is survived by her son, Gary Davis.

She worked at Carbon Industries for many years.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Shorter Funeral Home. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service starting at 10 a.m. with interment at Salem United Methodist Church in Chase City.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.

