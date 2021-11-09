Post 32 honors vets at Trinity Memorial
On Nov. 6, The American Legion Post 32, auxiliary members and volunteers placed over 350 flags on the headstones of military veterans at Trinity Memorial Gardens. A special thanks was given to Laura Leigh Bradley who also helped with the special event. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)
