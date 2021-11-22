Pamplin woman dead after crash

A young Pamplin woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in Appomattox.

According to Virginia State Police Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch, at 8:01 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460, approximately a quarter-mile west of Iris Lane.

A 2008 Nissan Maxima driven by Tierra S. Hubbard, 28, of Pamplin, was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Hubbard died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.