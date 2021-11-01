Outdoor dining, no restaurant needed
What’s better than enjoying a meal or a snack? Enjoying them in the great outdoors. We asked readers what their favorite picnic spots were then took some of their ideas and ran with them, including one of our own. There’s still a little summer left to try these spots out or find your own, but we think they’d be just as much fun under blue autumn skies in a crisp breeze.
You Might Like
Catching Up With…Katie Bratcher Rhine
After having spent nine years working in Florida with SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Katie Bratcher Rhine has moved on to... read more