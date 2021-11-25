Ott promoted
Jeffery Dylan Ott of Beckley, West Virginia was promoted to Staff Sergeant of the Marine Corps on Nov. 1 by his Commanding Officer, Major B.C. Fromm. The promotion took place in front of the Farmville Marine recruiting office where Staff Sergeant Ott joined the Marine Corps. Jeffery Dylan Ott is the son of Cindy Watson Ott of Farmville.
