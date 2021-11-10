November 10, 2021

New pastor welcomed

Farmville Baptist Church is excited to welcome Reverend Dr. J. Adam Tyler as its new senior pastor. Tyler was raised in Buckingham County and has spent the last 12 years in Appomattox at Grace Hills Baptist Church. Following his graduation from Buckingham High School, he attended Virginia Tech, where he earned a history degree. After graduating from Virginia Tech, he attended seminary at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond and studied at Palmer Seminary in Philadelphia. Tyler is the current president of the Baptist General Assembly of Virginia. Tyler and his wife, Cadance, have two children. His first Sunday of worship will be Nov. 28.

