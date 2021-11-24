New members initiated

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 350 new initiates from 17 universities during October 2021.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year. Local initiates include:

• Caleb Manu of Farmville, who attends Hampden-Sydney College

• Grayson Harmon, who attends Hampden-Sydney College

• Deanna Camp, a native of Pamplin, who attends Hampden-Sydney College

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea-the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The society’s national headquarters are located in Lexington.